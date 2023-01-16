GI THRIVE is a digital platform that helps users pinpoint the causes of ailments most of us don’t like to talk about: things that happen in the restroom. Using at-home diagnostic techniques and surveys, Chicago-based Vivante Health gets to the bottom of what’s irritating your digestive system and hooks you up with experts who coach you to feeling better. Vivante Health CEO Bill Snyder tells WGN’s Steve Alexander in the audio clip below that an overwhelming percentage of GI THRIVE users vouch for its effectiveness. As for the cost, he says Vivante works with health plans and companies to minimize the expense for app users.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction