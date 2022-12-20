Consumer Reports research has found that some dark chocolate bars contain cadmium and lead—two heavy metals linked to a variety of health problems in children and adults. James Rogers, CR’s Director for Food Safety Research and Testing, talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the testing, which measured the amount of heavy metals in 28 dark chocolate bars from several popular brands. Regardless of cost and whether they were organic, cadmium and lead was detected in all of them. What should chocolate lovers do? “First of all,” Rogers said, “don’t panic.”

