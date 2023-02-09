McDonald's and others have failed with their plant-based burgers, and the alt-meat industry is struggling overall. Reasons?

Melissa Sorrells is managing editor at “Alt-Meat,” a website and magazine focused on the fake-meat industry. In the audio clip below, she tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the barriers keeping the industry from finding traction. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A has announced its first “plant-forward” entry: a fried cauliflower sandwich. Will enough customers choose cauliflower over chicken? That’s why they’re testing it in Denver and two locations in the Carolinas beginning Monday.