Melissa Sorrells is managing editor at “Alt-Meat,” a website and magazine focused on the fake-meat industry. In the audio clip below, she tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the barriers keeping the industry from finding traction. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A has announced its first “plant-forward” entry: a fried cauliflower sandwich. Will enough customers choose cauliflower over chicken? That’s why they’re testing it in Denver and two locations in the Carolinas beginning Monday.
It kind of looks like chicken. (Photo courtesy Chick-fil-A Inc.)
McDonald's and others have failed with their plant-based burgers, and the alt-meat industry is struggling overall. Reasons?