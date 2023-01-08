Rating any food as “best in Chicago” will bring out the “whatabouters;” those who say “What about my favorite?” A great many, though, have the chicken noodle soup at Gene’s Sausage and Deli in Lincoln Square at the top of their best of list, and a December rating by “Time Out” not only put Gene’s in the top spot for chicken noodle soup but the best overall soup. In the audio clip below, Gene’s co-owner Derek Luszcz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the history of Gene’s — celebrating its 50th year in business this year — and what makes his mother’s original recipe so good.

