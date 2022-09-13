A few decades back, Chicago’s expressways were an eyesore. Litter, graffiti, weeds and mud lined the highways. Chicago hotel executive Don DePorter often heard complaints from visitors to the city, so he formed Gateway Green, a public-private partnership to clean up and fill the roadsides with gardens and public art. The Green Tie Ball, a fundraiser for the Gateway Green effort, quickly became a “must-attend” in Chicago, and this year’s 30th ball on September 17th at the Chicago Sports Museum in Water Tower Place, is expected to once again be sold out with a thousand attendees. Don passed away before he was able to see most of Gateway Green’s accomplishments, but his son Grant continues to fulfill his father’s dream and talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the effort and event.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction