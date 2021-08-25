Chicago women disrupt the sparkling water market

Heywell -- adaptogenic sparkling water -- is another example of the cool and inventive ways the business of food is blossoming in Chicago

Heywell founders Ashley Selman and Britt Dougherty with some of their adaptogenic sparkling water varieties. (Photos from Heywell)

Chicagoans Ashley Selman and Britt Dougherty were co-workers and friends at MillerCoors when they came up with the idea of creating and marketing sparkling water with a purpose. Heywell was born and offers adaptogenic sparkling water varieties that you can drink to increase focus, to increase energy, or to calm down without conking out. Livingheywell.com is their site. Steve Alexander spoke with Ashley about their venture.

