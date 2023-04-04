In the audio clip below, with big thanks to the classic radio satire “Chicken Man,” Bob Zeni tells WGN Radio’s Steve Alexander about his efforts to provide Chicago with thousands of heirloom tomato plants. This is the tenth year he’s done so, and while the first planting of 5,000 plants sold out quickly, orders are being taken for a second planting. You can secure your place in line here. Zeni said the plants will be ready for pickup in May at several pop-up locations around Chicago. Prices range from $6 to $10 per plant, with part of the proceeds going to the Chicago nonprofits Gardeneers and the Gingko Organic Gardens. When asked if he wears a cape and tights, Zeni said, “Don’t give your listeners any ideas,” and conceded he may show up at the pop-ups wearing a special t-shirt.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction