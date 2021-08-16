Sisters Mary Katherine and Jaqueline Skala are urban farmers, but not in the usual community garden model where vacant lots are cleaned up and turned into gardens. They have dropped a converted freight container on a lot in Fulton Market and are producing tons of produce. The Skalas hope to replicate their success in neighborhoods across the city.
Chicago sisters tackle food insecurity with a new company: Freight to Plate
On a corner in Fulton Market is a brightly colored and mural-wrapped rectangular box. Inside, is a farm producing tons of freshly grown food.