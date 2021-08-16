Chicago sisters tackle food insecurity with a new company: Freight to Plate

The Business of Food with Steve Alexander

On a corner in Fulton Market is a brightly colored and mural-wrapped rectangular box. Inside, is a farm producing tons of freshly grown food.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mural by Nick Fisher @sickfisher; photo by Benjamin Muller

Sisters Mary Katherine and Jaqueline Skala are urban farmers, but not in the usual community garden model where vacant lots are cleaned up and turned into gardens. They have dropped a converted freight container on a lot in Fulton Market and are producing tons of produce. The Skalas hope to replicate their success in neighborhoods across the city.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories