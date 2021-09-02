Veteran Roasters is a Chicago coffee roaster that is run by and for military veterans. CEO and managing partner Branden Marty talks with Steve Alexander about the efforts being made to help veterans who struggle with homelessness, joblessness and other issues as they re-enter civilian society. Veterans select beans from family farms in Brazil and Papua, New Guinea, roast them in Chicago and package and ship them around the nation.
Chicago coffee roaster changes lives
Veteran Roasters provides job and life skills training for military veterans having problems adjusting to civilian life.