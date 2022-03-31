When the pandemic shut down Chicago restaurants, Megan and Chris Curren, veterans of the restaurant and hospitality business, found themselves out of jobs and locked down at home. Their home is near St. Charles, and that’s where opportunity came knocking. Chris, a chef (Fulton Market Kitchen, Seven Lions, Blue 13) and Megan, who works the front of the house, partnered with Conrad and Curt Hurst on the Graceful Ordinary. Located in a former bank building on the Fox River, it’s an upscale version of a colonial-era tavern, known as ordinaries. Chris spoke with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the transition from the hustle and bustle of the fickle Chicago restaurant scene to St. Charles, where he and Megan are getting the chance to form relationships with customers and, they hope, be an integral part of the community.

