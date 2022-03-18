Did you know what you wanted to do for the rest of your life when you were 16? Jordyn Gaines did. She started her cake business while a student at Homewood-Flossmoor High School and quickly found a large following for her designer cakes, including celebs like Dwyane Wade, Common and Chaka Khan. She found a bigger audience when she started making cakes in jars: JordyJars. Twelve years into a successful run, JordyJars is now struggling to avoid becoming a victim of the pandemic. When things locked down, her retail points of sale vanished, and compounded by the stresses of parenting and home schooling (and COVID; she, her husband and three young children all got the virus at various times), Gaines has pivoted to selling JordyJars via re-purposed soft drink vending machines and is trying to get them placed in some of her former locations, including O’Hare. Meanwhile, just to stay above water, Gaines is asking her longtime fans to chip in. Jordy Jars are selling on line (JordyJars.com) and has started a Go Fund Me campaign (shorturl.at/jvEH9). She shared her story with WGN’s Steve Alexander.

