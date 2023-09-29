Not only is it field corn season, it's candy corn season and one of Chicago's Very Own is the worldwide leader in growing, er, making the delicious kernel-shaped blasts of sugar.

It’s harvest time and combines are beginning to roll across the Midwest, which got WGN’s Steve Alexander wondering how the all important candy corn crop turned out for 2023. In the audio clip below, Chad Womack, marketing director for seasonal confections at Ferrara Candy Company, says candy corn season begins in August and this year’s was a bumper crop — over 30 million pounds — with not only the traditional yellow, orange and white kernels, but several new ones: the Fall Festival varieties. Womack says Ferrara’s new Innovation Lab at the Old Post Office in downtown Chicago is where developers decided to create flavors reminiscent of the activities and events we engage in this time of year. Then, “Willie Wonkas” (what they call their in-house food scientists) at the Lab whipped up the colors and flavors: Kettle Corn, Caramel Apple, Cotton Candy, Lemonade Shake-Up, Strawberry Funnel Cake, and Lemon-Lime Snowcone.

If you’re really into candy corn, there’s a club for superfans: www.brachscandycornclub.com

He adds that because Ferrara buys so much sugar, and locks in prices months in advance of delivery, it’s unlikely the recent global spikes in sugar prices will impact this year’s candy corn prices.