Two recent studies show drinking 1.5 to 3.5 cups of coffee per day can reduce heart disease and lengthen you life. WGN’s Steve Alexander taps into WGN legend Lyle Dean for part of that information, which is good news for coffee roasters like Tony Dreyfuss, who co-founded Metropolis Coffee with his father, Jeff. Business is good as Chicago City Council just OK’d a second coffee shop location in O’Hare’s Terminal 5 for Metropolis. And Metropolis continues to do good by partnering with Aspire, a non-profit focused on helping children and adults with disabilities live as independently as possible to start an Aspire-branded coffee business.

