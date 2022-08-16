As natural as breastfeeding is, it often doesn’t happen naturally. That’s where lactation consultants like Courtney Sensenig come in. Courtney is a certified childbirth educator and lactation consultant at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois. She spoke with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the health advantages — to baby and mother — of breastfeeding, why some mothers have difficulty, and how the lactation consultants help.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction