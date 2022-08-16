As natural as breastfeeding is, it often doesn’t happen naturally. That’s where lactation consultants like Courtney Sensenig come in. Courtney is a certified childbirth educator and lactation consultant at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois. She spoke with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the health advantages — to baby and mother — of breastfeeding, why some mothers have difficulty, and how the lactation consultants help.
Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois
World Breastfeeding Week was in early August, but lactation consultants help celebrate nature's perfect food source every week.