Critics say the FDA is more about "D" than it is about "F," and food safety has been on the back burner for far too long.

We Americans talk a lot about the weather, but we may talk even more about our food. From “What’s for dinner?” to “Is it safe for my baby to eat this?” we spend much of our days talking, or at least thinking, about food. Writing about food is acclaimed food industry journalist Helena Bottemiller Evich who tells WGN’s Steve Alexander in the audio clip below about the many shortcomings of the Food and Drug Administration. That includes dragging its feet on setting standards for heavy metals in baby food. The Wall Street Journal recently published an editorial calling for the breakup of the FDA because of its ineffectiveness. Helena’s newsletter, Food Fix, includes news of a high profile resignation at the FDA.