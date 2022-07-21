When Chicago Chef Amanda Salas won a showdown with famed chef Bobby Flay on his Food Network show “Beat Bobby Flay,” she chose beef stroganoff as her weapon. And after each chef prepared their versions of the dish, a three-judge panel, doing a blind taste test chose Amanda’s. She talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the experience, and about her career as a Chicago chef, which includes a dozen years at the Rockit Bar and Grill and the Rockit Burger Bar in River North. Currently, she is culinary director for Edie’s All Day Cafe on north Wells Street.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction