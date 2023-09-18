If some is good, more is better, seems to be the concept of Black Restaurant Weeks, which runs Sunday, 9/10 through Sunday, 9/24. It’s put on by Black Restaurant Week, an organization that builds awareness and aims to create financial growth/sustainability for black-owned culinary businesses in Chicago and nationwide. In the audio clip below, WGN’s Steve Alexander shines a light on three Chicago restaurants: Bell Heirs BBQ at 47th and Union, featuring some unusual BBQ experiences such as Brisket Pizza; Taylor’s Tacos, a Mexican-soul fusion street taco stand located appropriately on Taylor Street after a drunk driver wiped out its first location; and for dessert, Yashica’s Treats So Divine, an online organic and all-natural bakery with a mission of “delicious treats without all the guilt.”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction