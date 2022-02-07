Big Game wings recipes

If you’re hosting a party for the Big Game on Sunday, you gotta have wings, right? If you want to make restaurant-quality wings at home, Cameron Usiak, Sous Chef at The Fifty/50 in Chicago, shared some basics with Steve Alexander, and below, his recipes for marinade, breading, and dipping sauces.

Marinade

2 cups Buttermilk

1 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

4 cloves garlic smashed



Seasoned Flour

2 cups All Purpose Flour

3/4 cup Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning (Or herbs/spices of your choosing)

With a Dutch Oven and clip on thermometer, fry wings at 350 degrees for 12-13 minutes. Wings should be golden brown outside, and reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees. In an air fryer, fry wings at 360-400 degrees for 12 minutes. Flip, and cook for an additional 12 minutes, or until wings reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Toss in your favorite wing sauce, and serve with ranch, blue cheese dressing, carrots, celery, or whatever combination you prefer!

These are not recipes we use but something that can be made at home….



Buffalo Sauce

1/2 cup Unsalted Butter, melted

2/3 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

2 tablespoons White Vinegar

1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce

1/4 teaspoon Honey

Heat the butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until melted. Remove pan from heat and allow to cool for 1-2 minutes. Once warm, but not hot, incorporate rest of ingredients and whisk until combined. Use immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

My personal favorite wing sauce…

Honey Garlic Sauce

1 Tablespoon Garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon ginger, chopped

1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil

1 Tablespoon chili garlic Sauce

1/3 cup Soy Sauce

1/2 cup Honey

1/4 cup Water



In a small saucepan, saute garlic and ginger in vegetable oil over medium heat. Once fragrant, or in 2-3 minutes, add chili garlic sauce, honey, soy sauce, and water. Whisk thoroughly, and bring to a light boil. Reduce heat to low and cook until a nice glossy texture is achieved. Toss your wings, serve and enjoy!

Cameron Usiak, Sous Chef at The Fifty/50, 2047 W. Division in Chicago