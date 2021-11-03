When President Trump imposed tariffs on EU aluminum and steel, the EU retaliated with tariffs on motorcycles, boats, peanut butter and whiskey. Chicago’s Koval Distillery, the first legal distillery in the city since the mid-1800s, saw its exports to EU nations suffer dramatically. Founder and president Sonat Birnecker Hart talks with Steve Alexander about how important this tariff reversal is to not only her business, but to many other American industries, including agriculture.
Biden removes Trump tariff and a Chicago distillery rejoices
Koval Distillery's exports to 55 markets suffered under Trump tariffs