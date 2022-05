It's National Barbecue Month and we continue the celebration with a Weber grill master.

Perhaps no brand is more synonymous with barbecue and grilling than Chicago’s very own Weber. The Palatine-based company is celebrating its 70th year with special editions of the iconic Weber kettle. Weber Grill Master Dustin Green shares some tips for better grilling with WGN’s Steve Alexander.

If smokers are your thing, Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner and chef Greg Gaardbo shares a little-known fact about how the type of wood you use can impact your digestion.