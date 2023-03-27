As the price of eggs soared into the sixes and sevens and beyond, many people decided to raise chickens in their backyards. As allowed by village and county ordinances, chicken coops were built or bought, chicks were brought home, and for some people, it was the beginning of a wonderful and satisfying experience. For others it was: What did I get myself into? In the audio clip below, The Feed Store co-owner Brooke Bestwina (her sister, Blaire Gibson, is the other owner) tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about some of the difficulties backyard chicken owners face, and she encourages potential flock owners to do their research to avoid, or at least be prepared for, some of the surprises.

