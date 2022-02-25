A worldwide recall of powdered baby formula made by Illinois-based Abbott Nutrition is underway because of bacterial infection connected to an Abbott plant in Sturgis, Michigan. Politico.com senior food and agriculture reporter Helena Bottemiller Evich spoke with Steve Alexander about the recall of three major brands of formula, including Similac; the symptoms that parents should watch for; and how to check lot numbers involved. Consumers can go to similacrecall.com or check the FDA website.
Baby formula recall
Four babies hospitalized, one dies, after bacterial infection.