RaboBank Research Group analyst David Magaña says grocery store competition may keep retail avocado prices from increasing as much as the wholesale prices have. And it isn’t just Super Bowl guacamole that is fueling demand; Americans are using avocados year-round like never before in everything from guac to smoothies to salads to toast and more. (HT to Henry Phillips, a comedian, actor, and twisted songwriter who allowed his “Holy Guacamole” song to be excerpted for this feature.)
Avocados double in price, but …
Wholesale prices are up 100% from 2021. You may catch a break on retail prices, though.