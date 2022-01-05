Autonomous tractors cause a stir

John Deere generated a lot of buzz from its announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show that it will be building about a dozen autonomous tractors this year. But driverless tractor technology has been around for years, and one of the companies that’s been on the forefront of bringing autonomy to agriculture is Sabanto Ag. Its CEO, Craig Rupp, talked with Steve Alexander about his company’s field operations across the Midwest, and the calls that people make to 9-1-1 because they think the driver must have fallen off the tractor and might have been hurt.
