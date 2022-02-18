The suicide rate in agriculture is among the highest of any occupation with no shortage of stressors, from weather to disease to the vagaries of the markets. Farmers also tend to be stoic and unwilling to share feelings, so a new campaign in the UK urges people, when checking in on friends, neighbors and relatives, to go beyond the superficial conversations — even when it’s uncomfortable — and #ASKTWICE. Steve Alexander talks with Adrienne DeSutter of Sow Hope, Grow Hope about the importance of those conversations.
#ASKTWICE about mental health
A campaign urges you to ask twice when checking in on a friend or relative's mental state.