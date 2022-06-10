Maybe. Up to 30% of the seafood we eat in the United States s illegally caught. The Walton Family Foundation's Ocean Initiative wants to lower that number and help save not only the fish, but the planet.

Teresa Ish tells WGN’s Steve Alexander that the health of our planet depends on the health of our oceans, and the illegal catching of fish is threatening ocean health. Ish, the Ocean Initiative lead for the Walton Family Foundation, says consumers can help by buying carefully — asking fish markets and restaurants where their seafood is sourced.