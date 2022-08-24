When farmer Andy Pasztor washed his John Deere equipment and shined them up to better-than-new, he posted photos on Twitter. Another farmer remarked the equipment was #AndyClean. As Andy tells WGN’s Steve Alexander in the audio below, other farmers started posting photos of their #AndyClean equipment, and John Deere jumped in by designing a logo and sending Andy thousands of labels he could send to farmers who posted #AndyClean. What Andy had was a booming brand, but no product. So he worked with a Canadian company to come up with a line of Andy Clean soap, which are now being sold at John Deere dealerships across many states and parts of Canada and has a locator on his website: Andyclean.ca. Next week, Andy and his dad will demo AndyClean at the Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa.

