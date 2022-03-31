Seems like the cost of everything has gone up, and that includes the premium quality alfalfa hay dairy farmers need for their cows. Ron Tombaugh of Dart Hay Services in Streator, Illinois, told WGN’s Steve Alexander there are several factors pushing the cost from the $100s per ton a year ago to $300 a ton now. One is supply, impacted by drought and by alfalfa acres being converted to corn, beans or wheat. The other is transportation. On top of that $300 per ton, dairy farmers have to pay the trucking fee, which runs $4 to $6 a mile, and with much of the hay bought by Illinois producers coming from Kansas, Nebraska, the Dakotas and Minnesota, the freight can be $5,000 per load. Katelyn McCulloch of the Livestock Marketing Association joins in with information on alfalfa plantings.

