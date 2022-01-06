Illinois is the number one producer of soybeans in the US and farmers stand to benefit from efforts by airlines to clean up their carbon footprint by switching to sustainable aviation fuel — made primarily from soybeans. Mac Marshall of the United Soybean Board talked with Steve Alexander about the projected needs of the airlines and how crush and processing plants are ramping up to meet the demand.
Airlines turn to soybeans for jet fuel
Airlines aim to reduce their carbon footprint by using sustainable aviation fuel made from soybeans.