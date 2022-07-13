When farmer John Emmert didn’t need a 5,000 bushel grain bin any longer, his son JD and daughter-in-law Kate took it apart, piece by piece, and reassembled it at their farm down the road, right on the banks of picturesque Eagle Lake near Ligonier, Indiana (once known as the marshmallow capital of the world). They turned it into a two-level home that sleeps six comfortably and Kate says it’s now rented out about 90% of the time, year-round, on Airbnb. WGN’s Steve Alexander theorized that farmers and their families, looking for a getaway, would be eager for the novelty of spending a night in a grain bin. Kate Emmert, in the interview below, says that is not the case.

