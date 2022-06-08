When the owners of Willis Tower did a street-to-sky remodeling of the iconic tower, it added a three-story restaurant and entertainment complex called Catalog (a nod to those who still call the building the Sears Tower). And on the roof of Catalog, there is an outdoor area with walking paths, gardens, benches, and tens of thousands of bees. Ally Pixler, a beekeeper with Alveole, the company which installed three hives, talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the bees, where they travel to gather their nectar, what happens to them in the winter, and whether it’s safe to sit and eat your lunch near the hives. (It is!)

