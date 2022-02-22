A review: Martha Stewart’s Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs

The Business of Food with Steve Alexander

Martha's empire is vast: gardening, home goods, entertaining, cooking, CBD gummies. Now, she's in the frozen food aisle.

Photo from Martha Stewart Kitchen

Meatingplace.com, a meat industry newsletter, features monthly reviews of food products. Consumer research veterans Jacqueline Beckley, Anna Marie Cesario and Jennifer Vahalik of the Understanding & Insight Collaboration Group enlist a network of people across the country to cook the meals in their homes and weigh in, good and bad. In their February reviews of Martha Stewart’s short ribs, the consensus, as Ms. Beckley tells Steve Alexander, is decidedly mixed.

