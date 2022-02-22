A review: Martha Stewart’s Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday night approved legislation that would bar transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that match their current gender identity.

The bill mandates K-12 schools require students to use multi-person restrooms and locker rooms that match the sex on their original birth certificate. The Alabama House of Representatives voted 74-24 for the bill after two hours of contentious debate where Republicans said it would address an ongoing problem in public schools but opponents said it targeted trans youth to score political points. The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.