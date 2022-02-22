Meatingplace.com, a meat industry newsletter, features monthly reviews of food products. Consumer research veterans Jacqueline Beckley, Anna Marie Cesario and Jennifer Vahalik of the Understanding & Insight Collaboration Group enlist a network of people across the country to cook the meals in their homes and weigh in, good and bad. In their February reviews of Martha Stewart’s short ribs, the consensus, as Ms. Beckley tells Steve Alexander, is decidedly mixed.
A review: Martha Stewart’s Red Wine-Braised Short Ribs
Martha's empire is vast: gardening, home goods, entertaining, cooking, CBD gummies. Now, she's in the frozen food aisle.