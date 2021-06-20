When Will and Sarah Evans kept having daughters and no sons, the response from others in their farming community was often, “So, you’ll keep trying for a boy, then, for the farm?” Not only were the comments not funny, they were insulting to the many, many women who farm and produce food globally. Steve Alexander spoke with Will at his farm in Wales about an essay he wrote, which brought responses from around the world.
A farmer’s Father’s Day ode to his four daughters
Some in farming communities still have the outdated notion that a son is necessary to carry on the farming legacy