A “Dynamite” Happy Meal

Steve Alexander talks to CNBC’s Kate Rogers about how the incredibly popular Korean pop band “BTS” is going to help Chicago-based McDonald’s sell Chicken McNuggets. McDonald’s announced the K-POP super group’s meal, consisting of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and Coke as well as the US debut of two new dipping sauces — sweet chili and Cajun flavors — inspired by McDonald’s South Korean recipes. It debuts May 26th. Horticulturalist Jim Fizzell, and WGN Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling talk about about the freeze warnings that have gardeners and farmers on alert.

