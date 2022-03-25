Oh, to be a fly on the wall in a meeting at Current Global, a PR firm with offices in Chicago, when someone tossed out the idea of turning some Hidden Valley Ranch dressing into a diamond. Rather than being laughed out of the room, the idea was embraced. Personnel from Current Global offices in San Francisco, New York and Detroit pitched in to make the ring a reality. Deb Crandall, Marketing Director of Hidden Valley Ranch, talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about how that oddball idea resulted in an actual two-carat diamond set in a band with the engraved initials HVR LVR (Hidden Valley Ranch lover), a lot of attention for the company, and $12,500 for Feeding America.

