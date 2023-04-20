When a Chicago dad heard some noises in the kitchen, he went to investigate and found that his two-year-old had climbed on the counter, opened the microwave oven, placed an apple in it, closed the door, and somehow turned it on. That dad, is Dr. Kyran Quinlan, who day after day sees children brought to Rush Medical Center who have been scalded when they get into microwaves and pull out hot liquids onto themselves. Dr. Quinlan’s story had a happy ending. His child was not injured. But the scalds children receive can be incredibly painful, scarring, life changing, and often fatal. In the audio clip below, Dr. Quinlan tells WGN’s Steve Alexander more than 700 children are treated each year in the U.S. for microwave-related burns. Clearly, adult supervision wasn’t preventing the scalds, so Dr. Quinlan and his colleagues, including Dr. Gina Lowell at Rush, Dr. Lawrence Gottlieb, medical director of the University of Chicago Burn Unit and a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, and Marla Robinson, and occupational therapist in the U of C Burn Unit decided to try to make microwave ovens child-proof. it took more than a decade of lobbying at Underwriter Laboratories in Northbrook, Illinois, but effective March 2024, all microwaves made in the U.S. carrying the UL approved label, must have some type of device or procedure that will keep children from opening them on their own.

