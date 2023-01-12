OK, the Bears mostly blew all season, but four Chicago small businesses had All-Pro years. They were designated Chicago Bears Small Business All-Pros. For the final month of the season, Bitoy’s Sweet Treats in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood was the Small Business All-Pro. Bitoy’s CEO Layla Bitoy Dillon talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what the honor meant to her business, as well as how she got started in 2015, trading in a corporate executive briefcase for an apron.

