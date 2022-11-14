Thousands of people are jamming the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont for a huge matchmaking event: retailers and others looking for companies to produce their private label foods and more. And while there will not be a Sirott hot dog or Speed Jokes jelly, one company getting a lot of attention is Steeped Coffee. Senior Vice President Ron Scadina tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the “fresh roasted organic coffee in a tea bag” concept, and why it is nothing at all like your grandmother’s god-awful instant coffee of yesteryear. Plus, there’s a Business of Good component: Steeped donates one percent of gross sales to charities, and a current project is digging water wells for clean drinking water in Uganda.

