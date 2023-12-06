“Queen Vino” is the title Chrishon Lampley gave herself as the founder and CEO of Love, Cork, Screw, a Chicago-based, Black-owned, woman-owned wine company. Her website also describes her as a “badass Black woman ” who started with next to nothing after a freak flood destroyed her Chicago art and wine bar, and a decade in, she has sold more than a million bottles of wine and is carried in stores across Chicago and nationwide. In the audio clip below, Chrishon tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the wine industry is meant to be fun, and she has leaned into that with some edgy, fun names she has given to her wines, and her motto: “Enjoy it, drink it, don’t overthink it.” She is a “unicorn,” one of a very few Black women who are owners in the wine business — “less than one percent” — not enough to fill a CTA bus. Chrishon says she doesn’t own vineyards, but owns tanker space at vineyards in Michigan, California, and Chile, and those partners produce the wine to her specifications, bottle it, and get it out to distributors and retailers. She says Love Cork Screw was born out of a desire to not only provide an enjoyable wine experience, but also to support underrepresented communities and promote sustainable practices. “Love Cork Screw is more than just wine. It’s a whole mood,” says Chrishon, summing up the brand’s mission and spirit.

