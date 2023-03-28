There’s no argument: baby ducks and chicks are unbelievably cute, and every Easter, cuteness overrules common sense as adults buy their children and grandchildren baby ducks and chicks. But these are barnyard animals and they don’t stay tiny and cute for long, doubling in size almost every week. And people who buy them as Easter gifts for city kids aren’t prepared for what happens when they’re no longer cute and tiny. In the audio clip below, Brooke Bestwina of The Feed Store in Summit, Illinois, urges you to do your research and know what you’re getting into, including that ducks are very, very messy. It’s the humane thing to do.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction