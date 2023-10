Robert Pagliarini, the president and chief financial advisor for Pacifica Wealth Advisors and author of The Sudden Wealth Solution, joins The Althimer Show to explain why you should think twice about taking home that lump sum of the Powerball jackpot, if you happen to win. The lottery jackpot jumped to about $1.4 billion, with a cash value of $643.7 million, after no winner from Wednesday’s drawing. The next drawing is Saturday, October 7th.

