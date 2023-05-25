Author, entrepreneur, and founder of Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change Tyrone F. Muhammad joins The Althimer Show to talk about what led him to start one of the most outspoken organizations in Chicago. Muhammad also discusses why there needs to be tougher regulations in Illinois’ legal marijuana industry, and why residents on the South Side are opposed to migrants being placed in their neighborhoods.
