Chris Barnes, lead vocalist for The Australian Pink Floyd Show, joins The Althimer Show to talk about being part of the band’s 35-year history, touring around the world, and why it’s important for fans of the unique Pink Floyd experience. The Australian Pink Floyd Show will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet, IL September 12th for the North America 2023 #DarkSide50 tour. Click here for tickets.

