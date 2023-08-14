Stand-up comedian, actor, impressionist, and Saturday Night Live veteran Jay Pharoah joins The Althimer Show to talk about what it was like being a cast member of SNL for six seasons, and starring in the films Spinning Gold and The Blackening. Jay also talks about the Pharoah Phamily Phoundation, which narrows the gap between arts and STEM education to ensure art-focused students have equal academic footing and opportunities. Jay Pharoah will have a a live special taping, featuring two stand-up performances, on Saturday August 26, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m on The Heath Mainstage at The Den Theatre. Click here for tickets.

