"It's right in front of our eyes, and Google needs to make a deal and help the people of Chicago."- Roger Romanelli, Chicago-Cook County Coalition for Humane Migrant Management

Roger Romanelli, of the Chicago-Cook County Coalition for Humane Migrant Management, joins The Althimer Show to explain why the now vacant Thompson Center is the perfect place to temporarily house incoming migrants. Governor Pritzker finalized an agreement in 2022 to sell the Thompson Center to the Prime Group for $70 million.

