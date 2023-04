"If we can build a safe space for youth, of course I want to do it."- Jahmal Cole, CEO & founder of My Block, My Hood, My City

Jahmal Cole, CEO and founder of My Block, My Hood, My City, joins The Althimer Show to explain why he wants to turn the now closed Walmart in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood into a full-sized community center. Cole also discusses what can be done to address youth violence in Chicago.

