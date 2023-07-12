Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara Jr. joins The Althimer Show to explain why he’s at odds with Mayor Johnson over 12 weeks of paid parental leave for union members. Cantanzara also discusses whether he has confidence in the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability being able to choose the next police superintendent, and whether allegations of officers at the Ogden (10th) Police District headquarters had sexual relations with migrants are true.

