"At this time in the department's history, and how bad morale was shattered under the previous administration...it's a breath of fresh air."- John Cantanzara FOP President Lodge 7

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara joins The Althimer Show to talk about CPD Chief Larry Snelling being picked by Mayor Brandon Johnson to be the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, and what it means for the morale for officers.

