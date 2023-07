J. Ivy, Chicago poet and 2023 Grammy winner for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album for The Poet Who Sat By the Door, joins The Althimer Show to talk about being named grand marshal of the 94th Bud Billiken Parade happening Saturday, August 12th. Ivy also discusses the hard work it took to campaign for a Grammy category for spoken-word poetry albums, for which he made history as the category’s first winner.

