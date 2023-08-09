Art Alexakis, frontman, and founder of the alternative rock band Everclear, joins The Althimer Show to talk about his early rock beginnings, having success in the music industry for 30 years, advice he has for up-and-coming bands, and the emergence of artificial intelligence in music. Everclear will be performing Friday, September 8th in Lemont at The Forge: Lemont Quarries. Their new album Live at the Whiskey A Go Go, a celebration of the band’s 30-year history is set for release on September 8th.

